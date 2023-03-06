Preston North End ‘want’ to sign striker as player provides update on his situation
Preston North End drew 0-0 away at Watford over the weekend. It was another solid display by the Lilywhites but their lack of a cutting edge up top came back to haunt them again.
Next up for Ryan Lowe’s side is a home clash against Cardiff City on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Striker eyed
Preston ‘want’ to re-sign Everton loan man Tom Cannon for next season as well, according to a report by The Sun. The Lancashire side swooped to land the striker on a deal until the end of the campaign during the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options.
The 20-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has scored once so far for Lowe’s men. He has been on the books at Goodison Park for his whole career to date and has played three times for the Toffees’ first-team so far.
Goalkeeper speaks out
Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been linked with the likes of Rangers, Leeds United and Leicester City over recent times after his impressive campaign between the sticks at Deepdale. The Lilywhites only signed him last year from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.
However, he has insisted he is happy where he is. He has told the Lancashire Post: “I’ve made some really good friends and I come into work every day and I love it. I love being part of the team and being part of the club. I couldn’t have asked for it to go better in terms of that. I’m really enjoying it and hoping to keep improving in the team.”