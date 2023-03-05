Preston North End midfielder comments on key moment in draw with Watford

The midfielder set Troy Parrott away in behind the Watford defence during the second half only to see his teammate brought down by Ryan Porteous, denying him a clear run through on goal with a little more room before entering the box.

In the circumstance, should the foul be given, the Hornets defender would likely have been heading for an early bath.

“It's a foul, isn't it? I don't think there is any sort of negotiation, it's a foul,” Whiteman said. “Whatever then happens after that, it's a foul. Troy is through on goal. You can't dwell on it - and you need to be careful what you say.

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman competing with Watford's Imran Louza (left)

“From the boys' perspective, the performance was getting back on track. The performance hasn't been us over the past month or so but I think it's a sign of us getting back to where we are.

"I thought today we were really good and the most disappointing thing is lacking the final pass in the final third.”

Preston went to Watford with the most away clean sheets in the league and left one better off in that regard.

It’s now eight 0-0 draws for the season for Ryan Lowe’s side and Whiteman was pleased his side were able to keep the back door shut.

He said: “It's a credit to the back lads but it's also a credit to the team, I thought the back three, Freddie Woodman included, were outstanding. It's the final touches now when we come to these places and play that well, it's about finishing things off. But you can't grumble when you come to places like this where you don't concede, just make sure you don't lose it really.

"We came here with full confidence, I think you saw that with the majority of our play. We should have won the game with the chances that we had.

"Their chances have probably come from our mistakes. The most pleasing thing is the performance.