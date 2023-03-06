Preston North End manager admits he changed attacking approach to respect Watford

North End travelled to Vicarage Road to face one of the sides most tipped for promotion at the start of the season but had the better of the game, afforded time and space on the ball which they could not take advantage of.

The visitors just could not find their clinical streak on the day although they did adopt their approach in the final third, just in case the Hornets stung them on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was lacking,” Lowe said. “I said to the group at half time, we didn't realise how much time we had. When you play against good teams and good players they give you opportunities and let you have the ball.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe salutes his side's travelling supporters at the end of the match

"We knew that but just didn't penetrate forward enough. In fairness to the group, we changed a little bit how we attacked because we didn't want to be undone by a counter which is what they were doing.

"Whereas we normally attack with six and defend with four, we didn't. We attacked with four or five including the edge of the box, with two screening the back lads. We had to be mindful that they're a good team and we have to be respectful of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half we asked them to help each other a little bit more and could we commit another body? Because they weren't really hurting us as such and we dealt with that well.”

The PNE boss felt it was important to respect the hosts and the threats they posed, although they didn’t cause Lowe’s men too much trouble in the end.

He said: "We tried a little bit more in the second half and then they bring two quality players on in the second half and it changes again. I've just said to Jordan Storey in there, he's seen one winger off and then Sarr comes over to his side. I thought he was fantastic alongside the rest of them.