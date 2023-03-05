Preston North End drew 0-0 with Watford on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to five games.
It was the second 0-0 draw of the week for Ryan Lowe’s side and the second time they were good enough to take all three points, though they could not convert.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
2. Freddie Woodman - 7
Came up big when PNE needed him, like he has on so many occasions this season. His kicking was a bit hit and miss but did well when coming out to sweep the ball and relieve pressure.
3. Jordan Storey - 7
The best description of Storey’s performance is that Sema spent the first half on his side and the second on the bench. Dealt very well with Sarr who came to try his luck in the second 45.
4. Bambo Diaby - 7
Particularly in the last two games, forwards are not able to deal with the combination of pace and power that Diaby offers. Really controlled in his play - aside from one needless heavy touch, which he seems to have in him.
