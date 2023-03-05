Verdict - Preston North End must find spark after goalless draw against Watford

The game, in the end, hinged on one moment as Troy Parrott was brought down by Ryan Porteous as he looked to break through on goal. Referee Gavin Ward said play on and North End were denied a golden chance and potentially a numerical advantage over the hosts.

Calling for refereeing decisions to be correct is a pointless endeavour. It'll never happen. No human on the planet is perfect in their decision making at all times, therefore EFL officials certainly aren't.

The game centred around that moment in hindsight but it isn't something PNE can use as an excuse for not creating more chances than one run towards goal about 40 yards out.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott competing with Watford's Ryan Porteous (left)

Aside from a few chances from outside the box, that Daniel Bachmann would have been quite disappointed to concede, Ryan Lowe's side didn't muster much up. Certainly in the way of clear cut chances, there was nothing, though Watford would probably also admit they couldn't manage any either.

It was another good performance though. North End didn't build on the Coventry City game as such but more carried it on. They were forward thinking, they did want to hurt the opposition and they were crisp in what they did.

Aside from a spontaneous moment of madness from Bambo Diaby as he took a heavy touch, PNE were solid.

As was Diaby, another game where the opposition forward could not deal with his pace or physicality. He's quick to close down and get tight, his frame almost takes it from there as the striker is bundled off the ball unable to cope with the pressure. He was well supported on either side too by Greg Cunningham and Jordan Storey.

Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson kept up their form, though the pair might feel a little disappointed they couldn't do more in the match. Whilst both played well, they were afforded time on the ball and at no point really made the Hornets pay.

That will be the most alarming thing for both sides, Watford should be worried by how much time they afforded the Lilywhites - and also how little they were prepared to graft for the ball - and North End should be concerned with how little they were able to do with it.

The Championship is incredibly unforgiving with time and space at an absolute premium, except for Vicarage Road.

Johnson's substitution in the end halted all hopes of a breakthrough but PNE need to be able to find a way to break through sides, especially when invited to.

Towards the end of the match it was very obvious that Lowe was happy to take a point back up north, despite North End being the better side for the majority of the game.

If they had really gone for it, and of course had a little more quality in the final third, they could have found themselves comfortable winners. But it seems a little bit at times that Preston are playing against the badge on the front of the shirt, rather than the players, and what they’re able to do, on the day.

On paper, a draw against a side recently relegated with star power is a good point, and it still is, but it could have been more if PNE had really gone for it in the game.

But instead it was 0-0, again, and one that felt more like the start of the season where Preston are positive, but barely threatening. Solid, but a tad boring at times when they could otherwise fashion opportunities for themselves.

It’s four 0-0’s in five games for PNE, who won the fifth of those games. It’s decent form but performances have been more important, particularly with supporters. Their side wanted it more than their last two oppositions but they also added a sprinkling of composure in to make sure they’re able to recycle the ball well.

Keeping sides out is a big positive, it’s giving North End a platform to win from each week, they just don’t seem to be able to convert on a regular basis.

As with the start of the season, the run of form is not an issue, the biggest issue will come with how it ends. If this spell of games, littered with draws, ends in a defeat, it quickly becomes one win in sx. If they win, they remain unbeaten. It may sound minor but it will matter, especially with PNE flirting with the bottom half.

For now though, Preston fans can be happy enough with what they’re seeing from their side – although if it’s goal they want expectations may need to be tempered.

The first chance of the game came eight minutes in as Craig Cathcart's cross was directed low at goal by Joao Pedro, with Freddie Woodman, on his 26th birthday, dropping onto the attempt.

The visitors had their first shy at the Watford goal five minutes later, they built play nicely with Brad Potts crossing into the box for Ched Evans whose header was towards the far post but wide, with Alan Browne unable to get on the end of it.

After 17 minutes, Alvaro Fernandez found room running inside from the left to test his luck from the edge of the box, dead centre, but Daniel Bachmann kept it out.

PNE weren't getting the rub of the green in the second half as incidents involving Evans, Bambo Diaby and Parrott all resulted in free kicks to the home side and only the latter escaped a yellow card.

On 56 minutes, Pedro had the Hornets' first chance of the half. His firmly hit volley beaten away at the near post by Woodman.

Two minutes later PNE were again feeling aggrieved as Whiteman sent a wonderful ball through for Parrott and as the Tottenham loanee was bearing down on goal Ryan Porteous seemed to slide in and bring him down, though the referee disagreed and let play go on.

The fortune seemed to put some wind in the sails of Watford and they forced a big opening after 67 minutes. Diaby's heavy touch was pounced upon and Keinan Davis, off the bench, was through on goal. Woodman was out swiftly to make a save with his legs.

Three minutes later Sarr sent a volley from the edge of the area just wide of the near post.