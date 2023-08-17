Preston North End have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer. The Lilywhites have brought in six new faces to bolster their squad.

Ryan Lowe’s side have picked up four points from their opening two league outings. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker latest

Preston continue to be keen on re-signing Everton striker Tom Cannon. The transfer saga has dragged on for a while now and the club are patiently waiting for their man. In this latest update, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed that the Toffees are yet to decide on where to send the highly-rated youngster amid interest from around the Championship.

Left-back update

The Lilywhites have been linked with a swoop for SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura recently along with fellow second tier outfit Swansea City. The 24-year-old, who is a Sierra Leone international with four caps under his belt, has been with his current club since 2018. Sky Sports claim that French outfit Saint-Etienne have had a £645,000 bid rejected for his services.

Former loan man eyed