Preston North End are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday. The Lilywhites have picked up four points from their first two games.

They beat Sunderland 2-1 at home last time out so will be in confident mood. Here is a look at some of the latest Championship transfer news and rumours...

Stoke City and Watford eye striker

Stoke City and Watford are interested in signing Preston-born striker Dion Charles from Bolton Wanderers, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Northern Ireland international, who has made 13 caps so far in his career, scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Trotters last season to help them get into the League One play-offs. He joined the North West outfit from Accrington Stanley back in 2021.

Southampton winger eyed

Southampton winger Nathan Tella has emerged on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, as per German news outlet Kicker. The Saints could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker amid new interest from the Bundesliga. He spent last term on loan at Burnley and helped them win the second tier title under Vincent Kompany.

Watford loan out youngster

Watford have let forward Shaq Forde join Leyton Orient on loan. The Hornets have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt. His new club won the League Two title in the last campaign.

Leicester City will want playmaker