Preston North End beat Sunderland 2-1 at home over the weekend. Summer signings Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen were on the scoresheet at Deepdale.

Next up for the Lilywhites is a trip to Hillsborough on Saturday to face Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Southampton ace leaves

West Ham have swooped to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. The midfielder has left the Saints for the first time in his career for a new chapter. He has been chosen by David Moyes as his replacement for Declan Rice in the middle of the park at the London Stadium.

Leeds United man departs

Everton have thrown a Premier League lifeline to Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. He has linked up with Sean Dyche’s side on a season-long loan deal. The ex-Manchester City man was part of the Whites’ side who were relegated to the second tier last season.

Hull City still want midfielder

Hull City are still hoping to strike a deal with Derby County to sign midfielder Max Bird. The Tigers have seen their first two bids rejected for the League One star, as per HullLive. Liam Rosenior’s side are also after Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. They brought in ex-Preston loan man Liam Delap earlier this summer.

Coventry City eye Barnsley player