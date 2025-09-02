Peter Ridsdale with Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

This was always going to be a sizable job in one summer and for that reason, there was always a mix of excitement and trepidation around the business required from Preston North End. Had, back in May, you told the masses that the only transfer fees spent would be from money brought in, then alarm bells really would’ve rung.

At which point, it is hard to be anything other than quite impressed by the dozen deals the Lilywhites managed to secure. There may be more layers to it - final payments for players bought in previous windows - but it’s hard to draw anything other than the above conclusion around this summer’s net spend at Deepdale.

As manager Paul Heckingbottom stated himself, post-QPR, the sale of Theo Mawene helped to land Thierry Small and Jack Walton. Preston were also able to put the first payment down for Odel Offiah, after Jack Whatmough moved to Huddersfield Town. There were then four loan signings and five free transfers.

Money might not be everything but it has a pretty significant say. For PNE to have built this season’s squad with their outlay on transfer fees, and the team looked as competitive as it has so far, is a respectable effort. Ideally, it would have a longer term vibe to it but season-by-season is no new mantra here. One asset Preston do look to have added is Thierry Small, who now has the stage to shine.

Transfer deadline day is a bonkers 12+ hours of the football calendar. Preston went into it trying to sign two and ended up with one. Even when a player of Harrison Armstrong’s calibre is added, there’s still a feeling of wanting more. In this case, clearly, it was a striker. Manager Paul Heckingbottom had made it known he wanted another.

Therefore, it was a disappointment for North End not to sign one. The agonising thing about this particular day is how players can feel yours for hours, only to end up not being in the blink of an eye. That sparks all kind of emotions, especially in a digital age where speculation is a constant and updates are craved like you wouldn’t believe.

Out of nowhere, Tom Cannon was linked with a last gasp return to Preston while rumours around David Datro Fofana surfaced. Both would’ve provided Heckingbottom’s attack with a timely boost. In the case of Cannon, the only information the Lancashire Post received was conflicting to that reported by multiple reputable figures.

Of course, the Sheffield United man didn’t sign in the end. Nor did Fofana, who saw a move to Charlton Athletic collapse late on. The understanding is that North End just couldn’t afford either of those; light will no doubt soon be shone on PNE’s failure to sign another centre-forward in this window.

The bigger question is whether anything happened or, more to the point changed, during this window. Because there are several things which do not add up: a reported £2m bid for Callum Lang, a reported £3m bid for Richard Kone and it being stated in late July that bids had been made for a ‘number of strikers’.

To go from that, to scratching around in the final few hours for another striker on loan is puzzling. Before the window started it was thought that Preston’s plan was to buy a centre-forward. If the opportunistic free swoop for Michael Smith moved those goalposts it would be a major surprise; stranger things have happened.

Heckingbottom’s comments after the opening day, around quashing negativity and creating a siege mentality, were refreshing and largely received well. Being on board with that and desperately seeking clarity on the above, though, are not mutually exclusive. There is still an awful lot of confusion around it, out of the blue, being loans or frees only.

To flip the tone, Preston have added quality to this season’s squad and you cannot put a price on that. There are talented, young, hungry players who should be enjoyable to watch in a white shirt. Amid fears of goal scoring, the ongoing situation with Milutin Osmajic - due to have a hearing this month - is an even more significant factor at play.

There is far from a complete abundance of attacking prowess at Heckingbottom’s disposal, but Osmajic is the glaring reliable figure whom PNE supporters have grown to trust for goals. They do not have that in anyone else at the club, yet. Michael Smith, Daniel Jebbison, Alfie Devine, Lewis Dobbin and Harrison Armstrong must all chip in, along with those who were already in the building.

There were few, if any, expectations heading into this season of Preston challenging at the summit of the division. After a solid start to the season, though, the final few days of the window represented a real opportunity to place the final few pieces of the jigsaw in. While there is still a chance to improve, why would you not?

Ultimately, North End didn’t quite get there; a familiar feeling for anyone who has followed this football club. But the capture of Armstrong looks to be a real coup and if the hype is warranted, he will join a long list of loan players who thrive while at Preston. And in the aforementioned, strange circumstances, perhaps getting as close as the Lilywhites did is far from a disgrace.

