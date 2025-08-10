PNE made Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine their 10th signing of the transfer window last week

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has expanded on the club’s state of play in the transfer market.

In Thursday’s pre-match press conference, the PNE boss explained how the Lilywhites are limited to ‘frees and loans’ in the rest of the window. The signing of Alfie Devine, on loan from Spurs, followed one day later.

Heckingbottom’s comments, though, came as a surprise and sparked plenty of comments from the Deepdale faithful - given the reports of seven-figure bids being submitted for the likes of Callum Lang and Richard Kone, over the last month or so.

When asked if he can explain why that’s the case, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post on Saturday: “The money's gone. Listen, we're disappointed, don't get me wrong. When the money runs out, the money runs out and there's loads of ways to do deals and structure deals. If we had paid two million pounds for Thierry (Small) you'd all be buzzing. We paid a couple hundred grand for him... unbelievable business.

“We had to sell Theo (Mawene) to fund that and it helped us get Jack Walton in, so that's good business. Jack (Whatmough) got a good offer and we weighed it up, ‘If we use that money, we can put the first payment down on Odel (Offiah)’.

“So we did that - good business. Then, it's been a case of getting the most out of the money and I think we've done that. But, we need more players so we're going to keep pushing and we're going to see what we can do with that.

As Heckingbottom explains, on paper the club’s net spend in this transfer window doesn’t look excessive - with the sales of Mawene and Whatmough softening the financial blow of signing Small, Walton and Offiah. The Brighton defender did reportedly cost a seven-figure sum, said to be around the £1-1.5m mark.

Over the last couple of years, PNE have paid that kind of fee - in cases more - to land the likes of Milutin Osmajic, Lewis Gibson, Jeppe Okkels, Mads Frokjaer and Stefan Thordarson.

Heckingbottom admitted he didn’t expect it to be the case going into the summer. But, Preston’s manager was keen to adopt a positive tone and use it as an opportunity to issue a rallying cry to the North End faithful.

“No, I thought there would be more, definitely,” said Heckingbottom. “But listen, I don't want any of this to be negative. It's your job to know what we're competing against, and I want all the fans to understand what we're competing against and get behind the players. We all need to be aligned so, yeah, I don't know anyone who would be willing to (spend) 10, 15, 20 million pounds of their own money every year to run a football club.

“So, that's fair play to Craig (Hemmings). Peter (Ridsdale) does really well... he keeps the overheads down so our overheads are the lowest in the Championship. That's really good, that's really good management, so then we have to squeeze the life out of the budget we've got for the players.

“I think our recruitment, on pennies, has been fantastic. James (Wallace), Peter, the coaching staff have done it... it's been great, but if you keep drumming up negative - ‘we haven't got this, we haven't got that’ - everyone's negative and that will spread on to the pitch. We can't have it, let's all be together.

“So, I'm trying to be honest with you so there's no negativity. I'm trying not to hide anything so you lot all know exactly what it is and what we're up against. And yeah, so what if clubs are spending? I expect us to beat them. But to do that, I can't have negativity, or people coming to the stadium being negative.

“I want them at it and behind the players because you've seen today, they'll give everything, and that's what we need to do until whatever payments drop off. Then, we can spend money. It's not the be-all and end-all; it’s not. I got promoted out of this league with a transfer embargo and to slash the budget every window - it got less and less and less. We got out of this league because we had that siege mentality.

“No one was going to beat us; nothing was going to get in our way and I expect the same. I want the same from everyone... you guys, the fans, the staff get it, everyone's on board with it. So, until we - and we will- improve, the business we've done is good. I think we've improved the positions.

“I thought Daniel Iversen was the best free transfer goalkeeper out there, we got him. I just mentioned the two lads we capitalised on Pol and Smudger were players clubs in the Champ wanted; they wanted to come to us. The loans... can we get the best loans in now? If you sulk about it you're beaten. So yeah, we've done well but we need to do even better in these last few weeks.”

On whether the reported seven-figure bids are not true, Heckingbottom added: “I don't know which bids you're talking about. Well, I'm not going to name the player but we have put bids in, yeah. There's been no bids going in for a while now.”