PNE confirmed the signings of Michael Smith and Jack Walton on Tuesday

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has discussed transfers, trialists and more in an exclusive interview with the Lancashire Post.

The Lilywhites made their seventh and eighth signings of the summer on Tuesday, with Jack Walton and Michael Smith putting pen-to-paper at Deepdale.

PNE had already signed Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah, Jordan Thompson and Thierry Small, while loaning Daniel Jebbison in from AFC Bournemouth.

How much more is there to do?

“Well, it depends whether you talk to the manager or me,” said Ridsdale. “I’ve got a list on the right-hand page of, in the ideal world, what I'd like to get the wage bill costs to. And the manager's got a list on the left-hand side of players he'd like, but he doesn't care about the right-hand side because it's not his problem - the ones I have to get off the wage bill. So, are we finished? No, but we need to do a bit of wheeling and dealing. I think the manager would probably want a minimum of another two. But, they may have to take the place of people who are currently still in the squad.”

Are there any positions you’ve ticked off... that you absolutely don’t need to recruit for?

“We've signed eight players, plus re-signed Robbie Brady, so we've got nine players who, at the end of last season, weren't technically with us,” said Ridsdale. “Clearly, those positions are filled. It's a classic case of if you find somebody you think is better than what you've got, and you can let somebody go that you've got, I wouldn’t rule that out. What we're not able to do, and the cash isn't there to do, is to carry somebody new in a position where we've got somebody. I was talking to the head of recruitment and we were comparing our squads four or five years ago, to today. I genuinely think we've got a squad where anybody could start; it’s been a long time since we were in that position.”

Has it been as challenging as you’ve found in terms of trying to sign permanent players in attack?

“It's been the hardest I've known for all sorts of reasons,” said Ridsdale. “I think there are some clubs who, I’ll be careful what I say, but let's just say there are some clubs who are clearly, in my opinion, paying way above market rate to accelerate their opportunity to get into the Premier League. That means the wages and transfer fees are way beyond anything I've seen in recent years.

“What is strange is that parachute clubs who’ve come down have often spent as much time trying to offload, as recruit, just because they've got high earning players. It's rare that clubs who are promoted spend the sort of money and wages that are currently being bandied around from promoted clubs. So, it's been a very difficult summer, to be honest, and the ones that are the most difficult are strikers, because there are fewer of them. And the ones that there are, are commanding transfer fees that are higher than I've ever seen for players who, I'm not convinced, are yet proven at this level.”

Two trialists have been in the public domain, one with the senior squad and one with the academy. Is there any news on either of those?

“One's back here with us, so having a look at him back in England rather than in Spain,” said Ridsdale. “Obviously, Paul (Heckingbottom) signed off to bring him back and I think that playing here the next few days will give us the opportunity to decide what we want to do with him. Paul was impressed enough to want to get him back, and he was good enough to come back with us.

“And when you say the other one, you're presumably meaning the young lad in the academy who scored three goals last week. The latest I understand is that we have made a proposal to him for a scholarship and a first year pro. I spoke to his parents yesterday, and him, with Nick Harrison. They seem to have been very impressed with the week over here.

“We were obviously pleased with what he'd done. Three goals, I think, in two games. We're just waiting to hear their reaction but I personally had a call with the parents yesterday. The young man, he was good. He was over here on his birthday as well. I think his birthday was last Friday. So, yes, he'd enjoyed it and he'd done well... just waiting to hear back from him.”

How did both of those opportunities come around?

“Well the first one is, obviously, we've got a lot of good contacts both in the north of Ireland and in the Republic,” said Ridsdale. “His agent happens to be somebody who'd played for us in the past, which is always helpful. So, scouting and our relationship with his agent alerted him to us. In terms of Andrija, he's a Montenegro international and he's got the same agent as Milly. So, he came highly recommended by both Milly and the agent. Our scouts had a look at him on the usual data and video and whatever and we invited him to join us in Spain last week.”

The manager's been open about wanting a left-sided player. You have been linked with a few that tick that box. If he did sign, would that be done?

“Well, we're done in that position, yeah,” said Ridsdale. “When you sit and look at social media and who we're linked with, it makes me smile because, you know, for every one that's true, another five aren't. The problem we've got is if we don't sign the four that aren't true in the first place, people think we've lost out when actually, they were never true in the first place.

“But you're right... we've been looking for a number of players potentially in that position and, you know, he just came on the radar and we had a rare opportunity because once you're as experienced as he is, it's unusual to get a chance. It's a bit like test driving a car, isn't it? This is a situation where we've had an opportunity to see him, as opposed to having to take a gamble to start with.”

How do you reflect on the business done so far?

“Pol, we looked at for a long time, and had it not been for Sheffield Wednesday's financial problems they'd have exercised an option,” said Ridsdale. “So, we probably wouldn't have got him. Thierry Small, we've been looking at him and talking to his family - which I'm allowed to say - since we played him in the FA Cup. We were delighted that, despite Charlton's promotion, we were able to attract him.

“Odel, again, has been absolutely high on our wish list. We had two or three in that position, but he was the number one target. We're delighted to have brought him in. Then obviously, the balance in midfield... Ryan Ledson was an outstanding lad for this football club. Everybody wants characters like him, but we wanted balance in midfield so we've gone out and got Jordan, who we'll see in the next 10 days or so. He came with an injury but it wasn't a bad one. We scanned him, so we knew when he'd be fit.

“He's come and given us balance, because he's obviously left-sided. We brought in Daniel Iversen. I've been quoted crazy millions of pounds to sign him in the last few windows by Leicester City, but we knew when he was out of contract; it coincided with Freddie’s contract expiring. I think that's really good business as well, and I think our supporters think so. So, when you actually go through the players we've brought in, including obviously bringing in Lewis (Gibson) last January, I think this squad is a revolution from last July.”

Is there still money left to spend? There have been reports of a £2m bid for a Portsmouth player...

“Well, what I don't want to go out there publicly and say: ‘There's loads of money to spend’, so all I do is put the price up,” said Ridsdale. “My position is that I get told by Craig and the family trust how much cash I can manage the business with in each year. That number is that number; it doesn't vary. What I have to do then is make that number work. So, to the degree we make bids, there's all sorts of issues around that.

“How much is the bid? What are the payment terms? Because in this day and age, you don't pay all up front. And the mere fact I say that we haven't finished yet means that clearly, I would expect to spend some money. But I've also said that if we do that, we might then lose one or two. So, it's just a balancing act all the time.

“But I don't want anybody at other football clubs to say I'm sitting here with a war chest, because then the price just goes up. We have made bids for a number of strikers and some of the numbers we've been quoted are a joke, but they're their players. And if they're their players and their strikers, they can ask what they want, can't they?”

Is there anything you can say on the Callum Lang links?

“No, I can't comment on any player at another football club who's contracted, can I?” said Ridsdale. “I mean, I don't know where that came from. There are a number of strikers that we have enquired about over the last few weeks. I’ve given an indicative view of our value of those I've enquired about, and to the extent that some of those we've enquired about haven't joined us, we haven't finished yet.”

Outgoings-wise, is there anything significant in the way of interest? You seem open to moving players on if opportunities arise...

“Yeah, look, the fact of the matter is, as we've proven with - and this is not disrespectful to Jack Whatmough - but when we put the bid in for Odel, we hoped that we could back-to-back it with Jack finding somewhere he could play more often,” said Ridsdale. “So, financially, that worked. And similarly, if any of our players here have a value and we think that because we can bring somebody in, we could let somebody go, well then we'd do that as well. So, it's just part and parcel of trying to balance the squad right up to the 1st of September when the window closes.”

You mentioned having one loan player in, which is not really the way it's been in recent years. Do you think that could potentially increase later in the summer?

“Yes,” said Ridsdale. “With the exception of Daniel, who we were lucky with because he’s got a relationship with Paul anyway... Bournemouth originally wanted to wait and see, but we persuaded them that he'd be better off if he could do pre-season with us. In the main, loan players are late in the day because they're only available when the clubs they're coming from have done their business. And therefore, I wouldn't rule out loan players, but it's more likely to be later rather than sooner.

“The other thing that's changed radically over the last couple of years, and was berating us yesterday, is we used to get loan players and, because we give them game time they’d go on to be sold for tens of millions of pounds. If you just look at the players we've had on loan and what they've been sold for over the last few years... you used to get some understanding on the finances from the Premier League club; that's changed.

“We enquired about one yesterday and it was full wage recovery, which was right at the top end of our wage scale, and then a massive loan fee on top of that. Then, in 12 months’ time, they'd either take them back into their squad, or sell them on for tens of millions of pounds that we generated for them.

“So, that makes it unviable. That's changed radically over the last few years. Now, to be fair to the ones we had last season, Aston Villa were outstanding and we actually didn't pay all the wages for Kaine. Brentford were outstanding; they did us a deal as well. Of course, Aston Villa have already sold Kaine for a lot of money.”

