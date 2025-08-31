Paul Heckingbottom on Preston North End's striker hunt as transfer deadline day looms

Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The summer transfer window closes on September 1, 7pm

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom admits it hasn’t been easy identifying further striker targets.

The Lilywhites are looking to add to the squad before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday. PNE have made 11 signings this summer, with Aston Villa loan man Lewis Dobbin the latest recruit at Deepdale. Heckingbottom, though, has remained consistent over wanting a couple more fresh faces - to boost his side’s attacking options.

Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong is a loan target for PNE, with the 18-year-old having attracted a handful of clubs - Toffees boss David Moyes explained the dilemma over his situation earlier this week. As for a striker, though, there have been few links other than Andri Gudjohnsen - who now appears Blackburn Rovers bound.

“Our market is different, isn't it?” said Heckingbottom. “There's not too many who fit the bill, that we think can help us between now and January. So, those players who we do like the look of, who we think can contribute - a couple in mind - would’ve helped us out today, definitely. But their circumstances have to align with ours, you know?”

The PNE boss doesn’t expect anyone else to leave the club before close of play on Monday, following Jeppe Okkels’ permanent exit to Djurgardens.

“You never know but no, I’m not,” said Heckingbottom. “It was the right thing for Jeppe. He wants football; I want him to get football. He was really pleased. We spoke to one or two clubs and it didn't suit us. Some of the loan ones were financially pointless because it wouldn't have freed up any cash. Peter wasn't on board with it. Then, when this presented itself, it was a good one financially for us and Jeppe was really keen to try and get it done.”

On how busy he wants to be over the next 48 hours, the PNE boss added: “In an ideal world, very busy. It's about getting players who we think are going to contribute. I would’ve loved to have brought another centre-forward on today. Yes, it's important.

“We welcomed Lewis in this week and we've got Mads back from the bench; we lost Alfie and Milly, and that's how it is in the Championship. You're forever in and out with players. But I'd still love to have a bench where I've got five attacking substitutions because in games like this, it's vital.”

Heckingbottom was also asked if there is any domino effect over some of the deals Preston are aiming to strike.

“No, not really,” said Heckingbottom. “But you never know what might happen because something gets closed on you, but there's nothing... it's not, at this moment in time, that we're relying on things to happen.”

