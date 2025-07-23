Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE striker Milutin Osmajic was charged by the FA back in March

Milutin Osmajic will have a hearing after being charged by the FA earlier this year, says Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale.

Following an incident in the 0-0 draw against Burnley, back in March, the Montenegro international was charged with breaching FA Rule 3. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri made racism allegations against Osmajic - who ‘strongly refuted’ them.

A FA statement read: "It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1." It was further alleged it constituted an "aggravated breach" as it includes "a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom didn’t wish to comment on the 25-year-old’s situation after the pre-season friendly against Liverpool. Now, though, Ridsdale has provided some clarity on where things stand.

“Yeah, there will be a hearing,” said Ridsdale. “And we are in a situation where clearly, we know what the evidence is and isn't. And, you know, when the hearing takes place will be after the season starts. We'll then find out what the implications are.”

Ridsdale added: “I think what's frustrating in life is that, first of all, when you face anything, the one thing you don't like is uncertainty, whatever it is you're facing. The fact is that we're sitting here with something that will eventually have an outcome.

“And by the time that outcome comes, it's seven or eight months after the incident took place. You can't plan for anything on that basis, so what we would prefer is not to have the problem in the first place.

“If you've got the problem, you'd prefer it to be settled sooner rather than later. And to sit here looking forward another two months, at least, before this thing can be resolved is frustrating. But in the meantime, we just have to get on with it.”

Osmajic joined PNE in 2023 for a reported £2.1million from Cadiz. He has scored 23 goals in 78 appearances, with five assists provided. The striker has two years left to run on his contract, raising the question as to whether North End should consider cashing in, or extend his deal. The aforementioned situation, though, is an obvious factor at play.

“Well, with every player you've got a number of options,” said Ridsdale. “First of all, he's under contract. Secondly, we haven't had a bid. And thirdly, he's our leading goal scorer and we don't want to sell him.

“So, I'm not proactively doing anything on the basis that I think the uncertainty I mentioned to you a minute ago would also affect what we do with him here; what anybody else might be interested in doing with him.

“And therefore, that's why certainty will help everybody. But as we sit here at the moment, he's got two years to go. We love him to bits. He scores goals and we want him playing for us in as many games as he can be in the coming season.

“If that changes, because we get an offer, we'd have to consider it. But, we haven't had one. And are we actively trying to lose him? No, we're not, because goal scorers, as we've already said, are expensive.”

