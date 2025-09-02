David Fofana | Getty Images

The summer transfer window closed at 7pm on Monday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End made their 12th signing of the summer on the final day of the transfer window, with Harrison Armstrong joining on loan from Everton.

Here are your post-transfer deadline day headlines, with former PNE men on the move and one striker’s move having collapsed.

Fofana move falls apart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE were linked with Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, and at one stage said to be ‘favourites’ to land his loan signature. That changed later in the day with Charlton Athletic becoming the front runners, as the Ivorian reportedly opted for a move to the Addicks over Celtic. However, reports late on Monday stated that the paperwork did not go through in time.

Boro for Browne

Former Preston North End captain Alan Browne secured a season-long loan move to Championship leaders Middlesbrough. The Irishman became their 11th recruit of the summer, and admitted he was ‘relieved’ to get the deal over the line. Browne made 23 appearances in his first year at Sunderland, but had not been in the Black Cats’ squads following promotion to the Premier League.

Dykes had Deepdale offer

Late on Friday, reports from BBC Scotland suggested that Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes had opted against a move to Preston. The 29-year-old was said to have chosen Hibernian as his preferred destination, amid interest from Aberdeen and two Championship clubs. However, that deal also fell through - reportedly due to Hibs and the Blues failing to come to an agreement over wages.

Bowler back to Bloomfield

There was a return to Blackpool for Josh Bowler on deadline day. The winger spent the first half of last season on loan at Preston North End, from Nottingham Forest. Bowler made 12 appearances for the Lilywhites and then headed to Luton Town in the second half of the campaign. Now, he has joined the Seasiders for a third time - with it his second permanent switch to Bloomfield Road.

Imps snap up Reach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-PNE loan man Adam Reach has signed for Lincoln City on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old was a free agent after his summer exit from Wycombe Wanderers. Head coach Michael Skubala said: “Adam is fantastic player with an illustrious career in the Championship and a real hunger for more success, which matches our ambitions.”

Your next PNE read: Heckingbottom’s verdict as Armstrong signs