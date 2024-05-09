The 7 players linked with Preston North End ahead of the summer transfer window
It’s almost exactly one month until the summer transfer window opens, but speculation will continue do the rounds ahead of June 10th. That is when English Football League clubs can start to wheel and deal, with the Premier League’s window opening four days later. So, who has been linked with a move to Deepdale already?
Marc Leonard
The Scottish midfielder has spent the last two seasons at Northampton Town. But, he has one year left on his Brighton and Hove Albion contract and the Seagulls are reportedly happy to sell him for £300,00 this summer. Leonard, 22, won Player of the Year at Sixfields - having made 91 appearances across two campaigns in League Two and League One. Plenty of other clubs have been credited with interest in Leonard, including Cardiff City, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle.
Reece Cole
The Exeter City midfielder signed a new contract back in November, until 2025. He scored seven goals and provided three assists, in his 39 league appearances for the Grecians. Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth were also linked with Cole, though the former’s ‘interest’ was subsequently played down. The 26-year-old arrived at St James Park from Hayes and Reading, one year ago.
Sam Tickle
Hailed as ‘the best goalkeeper’ in League One - and potentially outside of the Premier League - by Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney, Tickle was linked with PNE in January. The shot-stopper’s rise has seen him become the Latics’ number one and he played 46 games in League One, last season. Under contract until 2026, there has been talk of Sunderland and Everton interest too.
Lewis O’Brien
After playing 25 games on loan with Middlesbrough last season, reports have suggested that Boro, Sheffield United and PNE have identified the Nottingham Forest man as a potential transfer target. It was claimed - by journalist Alan Nixon - that O’Brien is seen as a potential Alan Browne replacement, should the captain leave upon the expiry of his contract. He is under contract at the City Ground for another two years.
Tom Cannon
Again... It was the saga of last summer, which resulted in Leicester City signing the Everton striker for £7.5million. Preston were in for Cannon all window, after his successful loan spell at Deepdale in 2023. Recent transfer reports have stated that North End and Blackburn Rovers could explore a loan move for the promoted Foxes forward - who scored three goals last season.
Charles Pickel
A surprise transfer link from earlier this year, with PNE mentioned as one club keeping tabs on the Cremonese midfielder - along with Celtic and Leeds United. Football Scotland claimed that the 26-year-old had been ‘offered’ to the Scottish giants, while being on the radar of North End and the Elland Road outfit. The DR Congo international, 26, has two years left on his deal in Italy.
Liam Millar
It’s common knowledge that PNE have interest in bringing Millar back to Deepdale, with boss Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale having both discussed it. However, FC Basel’s valuation of the player, and competition from elsewhere, could well end those hopes. Millar recently took to social media to thank everyone at Preston for an ‘amazing’ spell - and wish the club the best for the future. It remains to be seen whether North End can strike a deal.
