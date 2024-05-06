Ryan Lowe's transfer stance as Preston North End reportedly back in for £7.5m star

Ryan Lowe and Tom Cannon. (CameraSport - Rich Linley)

Preston North End have been linked with re-signing Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, according to a report.

Alan Nixon, a journalist that reports on the EFL for The Sun has posted on his Patreon that North End along with their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers are interested in pursuing a move. A loan deal has been suggested for Cannon, who struggled with game time at the King Power Arena following an injury-hit campaign.

Cannon joined the Foxes on a deal worth £7.5m last summer when a return to Deepdale looked to be on the cards. The Lilywhites had aligned everything for him to come but then in the latter stages of the window, Leicester gazumped them to his signature and North End opted to sign Milutin Osmajic for a club record fee instead.

The 21-year-old made just 13 appearances in Leicester's title winning campaign scoring two goals. He missed the first two months of the campaign with a back injury and then had just 15 minutes of pitch time from early March to the end of the season.

Leicester despite already winning the league did not include Cannon in their squad for their final match against Blackburn, who are also interested in taking him. They might need some attacking reinforcements as Sammie Szmodics who won the Golden Boot award with 27 goals in 44 games is attracting interest from the Premier League. It has also been suggested that Sam Gallagher might depart Ewood Park with his contract up in the summer.

Ryan Lowe of course worked with Cannon before during his loan spell and will have a few things on his agenda for the next few weeks. He will first be sitting down with those out of contract, as well as drawing up a list of potential transfer targets.

