Preston North End and Championship rivals in three-way transfer battle for £10m star

Preston North End are being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun reported on his Patreon that North End are interested in signing O'Brien but face competition from two of their Championship rivals. O'Brien's spent the season on loan at Middlesbrough and they would like to keep him at the Riverside Stadium but Sheffield United who had their relegation confirmed last week are also keen.

Nixon added that the Lilywhites would see O’Brien as a potential replacement for Alan Browne who could depart Deepdale this summer. The club captain has been offered a new contract but has yet to sign new terms and his saga will rumble on for at least a week as Ryan Lowe sits down with those out of contract.

O'Brien made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Boro, registering one assist. He was out from October through to mid-January with a fractured tibia and ankle damage. He recovered from the injury and went on to play a consistent run of games.

The left-footed central midfielder has two years left to run on his contract at Nottingham Forest after joining them in the summer of 2022 for £10m along with Harry Toffolo. Forest claimed a big win over Burnley at the weekend to move three points clear of Luton Town with two games remaining in the season. Should they stay up then O'Brien could be allowed to go out on loan again whilst relegation to the Championship may see them want to keep hold of him.