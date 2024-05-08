Preston North End loan star pens message as hint potentially dropped over future plans
Preston North End loan star Liam Millar has thanked everyone at the club for an ‘amazing season’ at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites signed the Canada international on transfer deadline day - in the summer - from FC Basel. He went on to score five goals and assist as many, in his 35 Championship appearances for PNE. Millar scored on his debut, against Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale, before netting against Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Argyle again. He now returns to the Swiss club, with whom Millar has one year left on his contract.
Writing on Instagram, Millar said: ‘I would like to take a minute and thank everyone at @pnefcofficial for an amazing season! First of all I would like to thank all my teammates who have welcomed me with open arms and who have helped me have a great year! Also would like to thank the staff for the trust in bringing me here for everything they’ve done this season.
‘Finally, I would like to thank the fans for the relentless support I and the team received this year! Of course the season didn’t end the way we wanted to, but you have not stopped supporting us from my first day here, so thank you! I would like to wish everyone the best in the future.’
When asked about the possibility of signing Millar permanently, Lowe said last month: “He has found a home here, his family are all here and his mum and dad are not far from here. He loves it, but again he is not our player - there is a football club that own him, paid money for him and value him. Liam has had a fantastic season for us, which we knew he would.
“All we can do is potentially put our best offer on the table. He knows that we’d love to keep him and I think Basel know we’d like to keep him. It’s easy for us to say we want to keep him, but I think Liam’s type of contract suits into the way we work. So, he is affordable, 100 per cent - but it’s whether he’s affordable to buy.
“It is whether Peter can thrash a deal out with Basel, and his agent, over it. I am sure there will be other clubs interested in him, but we have a value and if the value is way above then ultimately, you can’t do anything about it. But, Liam has loved his time here, wants to stay here - has said he’d love to stay - but it’s whether we can thrash a deal out with his parent club.”
