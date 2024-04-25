Who is Charles Pickel? Serie B man linked with Preston North End, Leeds United and Celtic transfer
Leeds United and Preston are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Cremonese’s Charles Pickel, although the midfielder would prefer a move to Celtic if they lodge a bid.
Football Scotland report that the 26-year-old - who has two years left to run on his contract with the Serie B side - has been ‘offered’ to the Scottish giants. And while it’s suggested that the DR Congo international is ‘on the radar’ of PNE and Leeds, Celtic Park is claimed to be the player’s preferred destination.
Pickel started out with Swiss side FC Basel, but saw game time limited and moved to fellow Super League side, Grasshoppers. A move to French outfit, Grenoble, followed before Familicao swooped in for his services. The defensive midfielder spent one season in Portugal, though, then headed to his current club - who were plying their trade in Serie A at the time.
The newly-promoted club went down in their first season, but Pickel stayed put at the Giovanni Zini Stadium. This season, he has scored four goals in 25 appearances - across all competitions - for the club. DR Congo handed Pickel his international debut in September 2023 - against Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash. He has represented his country 10 times, playing every game at the major tournament - up until the semi-final defeat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.