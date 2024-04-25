Charles Pickel

Leeds United and Preston are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Cremonese’s Charles Pickel, although the midfielder would prefer a move to Celtic if they lodge a bid.

Football Scotland report that the 26-year-old - who has two years left to run on his contract with the Serie B side - has been ‘offered’ to the Scottish giants. And while it’s suggested that the DR Congo international is ‘on the radar’ of PNE and Leeds, Celtic Park is claimed to be the player’s preferred destination.

Pickel started out with Swiss side FC Basel, but saw game time limited and moved to fellow Super League side, Grasshoppers. A move to French outfit, Grenoble, followed before Familicao swooped in for his services. The defensive midfielder spent one season in Portugal, though, then headed to his current club - who were plying their trade in Serie A at the time.