Preston North End are linked with a move for Sam Tickle. The Wigan Athletic goalkeeper is also wanted by Birmingham City and Everton.

Sunderland have joined Preston North End in admiring Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle, according to a report.

Tickle was linked with a move to Deepdale at the end of January, but ended up remaining at the DW Stadium. It was claimed that he had the chance to sign for Preston before but ended up signing a new deal at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End's Championship rivals Birmingham City were also said to be interested at the time along with Everton but now there's another team chasing his signature. Mid-table Sunderland could consider signing Tickle according to The Sun's EFL journalist Alan Nixon who posted on his Patreon.

The move to Wearside would hinge however on if Anthony Patterson departed the Stadium of Light. Patterson only signed a new deal in September and is contracted to the Black Cats until 2028 and so they would be able to command a large transfer fee.

As for Tickle, he is with Wigan until 2027 after signing a new contract. It was claimed by his manager Shaun Maloney that he was the best goalkeeper in the English Football League.

Speaking back in January to sister website Wigan Today: “This is only my opinion, but I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in our league...I'm not sure there's a better goalkeeper in the league above...he's that good!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can get even better with his feet, but shot-stopping... I haven't seen too many as good as that - when he just produces outstanding moments like he does that win games."

A new goalkeeper seems unlikely unless a club comes in for Freddie Woodman. The 27-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2025 after joining from Newcastle United. Woodman has been first choice this season having played 37 times with nine clean sheets.

Woodman was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer whilst Rangers was also said to have been admirers of him. A £3.5m move to Ibrox was suggested in March 2023 but Ryan Lowe joked that it would cost £20m to take him away from the club.