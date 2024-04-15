Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End are being linked with a summer transfer swoop for Exeter City midfielder Reece Cole.

The Lilywhites have four games remaining in their campaign, with Southampton at St Mary's up next. Plans could already be afoot for next season, though, regardless of what division they are in after a recent transfer report emerged.

Sources at Football Insider say that Preston are 'plotting' a move to sign Cole from Exeter City, but face competition from Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth. The 26-year-old is said to have 'caught the eye' and at least three clubs are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Cole is under contract at St James Park until the summer of 2025. He joined from non-league outfit Hayes & Yeading last summer - initially on a six-month deal, but earned a 12-month contract extension for his performances. His senior playing career began with Brentford in 2016 and he made one senior appearance for the Bees. Cole had loan spells in League Two with Newport County, Yeovil Town and Macclesfield Town.

He also played for Maidenhead United in the National League as well as Partick Thistle and Dunfermine Athletic in the Scottish Championship. After being released by Dunfermline he was playing for Chertsey Town, before heading back to where he began his career Hayes & Yeading.