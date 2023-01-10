Ryan Lowe has provided fans with an injury update after a number of key players were absent from Preston North End’s win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup at the weekend. Ched Evans was rested due to a tight muscle, while Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts were also sidelined.

Speaking after the match, Lowe said: “Ben Whiteman is fine, he’s another one who has had a little bit of tightness and a little bit of stiffness. Ryan probably would have played anyway, it was an opportunity for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been fantastic in a two and then when you go to a one it’s hard because Ryan and Ben are two top players, there are tough decisions for me at times when the two of them are in form. We got a bit of rest into a couple of players, it’s nice to have Robbie [Brady] back.

“Troy is another one who is chomping at the bit but I’m a little bit cautious with Troy. Pottsy has got a little niggle so we’re cautious with him. We’re just trying to wrap them up in cotton wool a little bit but I’m hoping by next week we can have a full fit squad to choose from.”

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

Lilywhites' pursuit of Man Utd striker 'played down'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End's rumoured interest in Manchester United's Charlie McNeill this month has been played down, with Lancashire Live claiming the Lilywhites won't make a move for the striker. Reports claimed yesterday that Preston were one of a number of clubs interested in snapping up the youngster during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are thought to be looking to send McNeill out on loan for the remainder of the season as they look to gift him some regular first team football, having only made one senior appearance in his career so far - a cameo in the Europa League clash with Real Sociedad in September. While Ryan Lowe's side are said to be on the hunt for a new striker after they missed out on Cameron Archer, the report states that they won't be signing McNeill this month and he will instead go elsewhere. The Lilywhites currently have the joint-second lowest goal tally in the Championship this season, with top scorer Ched Evans netting six goals in 20 appearances so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City ace set for 'imminent' Rangers medical

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell is said to be in Glasgow preparing for his medical with Rangers, according to Vital Rangers. The midfielder is set to become Michael Beale's first signing at his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cantwell's time at Carrow Road has gone downhill since he exploded onto the scene when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2020, where he went onto claim 12 goal contributions despite suffering relegation back to the second tier. However, the 24-year-old has since struggled to impress for the Canaries and failed to pick up a single goal or assist upon their most recent return to the top flight, while he has the same goal tally in the Championship this season. In fact, Cantwell hasn't scored a single goal since a 7-0 win over Huddersfield Town in April 2021 - almost two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger will now look to reignite his career with a move to Rangers, with Norwich keen to offload him this month before his contract expires in the summer. Following Rangers win over Dundee United at the weekend, Beale was asked about Cantwell. He said: “Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under 23s. I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ingite it but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age.”

Scotland international 'linked' with Watford loan switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous could join Watford on loan if he is to sign for Udinese permanently, according to journalist Darren Witcoop. The defender turned down a new contract in Scotland earlier this season and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe - including plenty in the Premier League.

Udinese are reportedly now set for fresh talks with Hibs over a move for the 23-year-old after initially being far apart in their valuation of the player, but could still reach an agreement that will see them snap up Porteous this month. However, with Udinese and Watford both owned by the Pozzo family, a move to Italy could actually see the 23-year-old join the Hornets on loan for the rest of the season. This certainly wouldn't be the first time the two clubs have used their relationship to their advantage, with both Hassane Kamara and Matheus Martins currently on loan at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad