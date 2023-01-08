Preston North End drawn against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup fourth round
Preston North End have been drawn against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round the FA Cup.
North End were ball number one for the draw and were the first out of the hat, for the second round in a row, before being drawn against Antonio Conte’s men.
It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 14 years, last meeting in the League Cup in 2009.
That game ended 5-1 in favour of the London club with Peter Crouch, Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe all scoring, Chris Brown netting for the original Lilywhites.
Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game for Tottenham as they beat Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup, PNE advancing beyond Huddersfield Town thanks to an own goal and goals from Bambo Diary and Alan Browne.
The game will take place between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.
North End won £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.
Should PNE draw at Deepdale, they would then playa replay at Tottenham’s new stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full:
Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham United
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United