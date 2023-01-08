Preston North End drawn against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup fourth round

North End were ball number one for the draw and were the first out of the hat, for the second round in a row, before being drawn against Antonio Conte’s men.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 14 years, last meeting in the League Cup in 2009.

That game ended 5-1 in favour of the London club with Peter Crouch, Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe all scoring, Chris Brown netting for the original Lilywhites.

The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw has been made

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game for Tottenham as they beat Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup, PNE advancing beyond Huddersfield Town thanks to an own goal and goals from Bambo Diary and Alan Browne.

The game will take place between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.

North End won £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.

Should PNE draw at Deepdale, they would then playa replay at Tottenham’s new stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full:

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

