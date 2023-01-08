News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston North End drawn against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup fourth round

Preston North End have been drawn against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round the FA Cup.

By Tom Sandells
14 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 4:28pm

North End were ball number one for the draw and were the first out of the hat, for the second round in a row, before being drawn against Antonio Conte’s men.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 14 years, last meeting in the League Cup in 2009.

Hide Ad

That game ended 5-1 in favour of the London club with Peter Crouch, Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe all scoring, Chris Brown netting for the original Lilywhites.

The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw has been made
Most Popular

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game for Tottenham as they beat Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup, PNE advancing beyond Huddersfield Town thanks to an own goal and goals from Bambo Diary and Alan Browne.

The game will take place between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.

Hide Ad

North End won £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.

Should PNE draw at Deepdale, they would then playa replay at Tottenham’s new stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hide Ad

FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full:

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Hide Ad

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Hide Ad

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Hide Ad

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Hide Ad

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Hide Ad

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Hide Ad

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom

Hide Ad

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Hide Ad

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United