Preston North End confirm ticket prices and priority for Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup clash

The game is set to take place between January 27-30, with the Championship game that PNE were due to play against Coventry City being moved.

North End are yet to confirm the date and time for the fixture as they are still waiting on the selections for broadcast, which can impact both.

Preston have confirmed that the ticket prices for the game will remain the same for a normal matchday, with the date of which the tickets will be on sale still to be decided as they await broadcast selections.

The FA Cup match ball

Season card holders will have first priority to get their usual matchday seat, before the second wave of priority begins. Those that bought a ticket either for the Huddersfield Town third round win or those that buy a ticket for this weekend's game against Norwich City will be amongst those with second priority. Any tickets bought for the games against Huddersfield and Norwich must be of the age range that is intended to be bought for the Spurs games.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale to those who were registered on the club's database prior to January 9.

