One 5/10 and three 8/10's - Preston North End player ratings from FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town

Preston North End secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 at Deepdale.
PNE went behind in the match as Florian Camber opened the scoring in the second half, Ben Woodburn quickly won the ball for North End high up the pitch and his cross resulted in the equaliser just minutes late, as Tom Lees steered it into his own net.
Bambo Diaby smashed a volley into the top corner to put Ryan Lowe’s side into the lead, with Alan Browne rounding off the scoring with five minutes to go.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's third goal
2. Freddie Woodman - 5
An unusual performance from the North End no.1, he looked shaky in the game and made a few errors. His pass into midfield was cut out leaving him out of position and saved only by a last ditch block by Diaby.
3. Bambo Diaby - 8
An excellent performance from the Senegalese defender who made key contributions at both ends of the pitch. His last ditch block, preventing a sure goal with an open net, was followed up by a thumping goal at the other end to make it 2-1. And he's a very likeable character to boot.
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
A solid performance for the Scot who, on the whole, was not up against much in truth. Gave little away.
