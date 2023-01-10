Preston North End manager provides injury update on Tottenham's Troy Parrott, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts

North End were victorious at the weekend as they bested Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup but they did leave out a few of their important players.

Ched Evans was rested due to having a tight muscle but Ben Whiteman was also absent from the matchday sqaud. Robbie Brady made a long awaited return from injury with a cameo appearance off the bench. Brad Potts continues to nurse an injury also, with Lowe tentative in his usage of the right wing back.

He said “Ben Whiteman is fine, he's another one who has had a little bit of tightness and a little bit of stiffness. Ryan probably would have played anyway, it was an opportunity for him.

"He's been fantastic in a two and then when you go to a one it's hard because Ryan and Ben are two top players, there are tough decisions for me at times when the two of them are in form. We got a bit of rest into a couple of players, it's nice to have Robbie back.

"I said to him when he was coming on that it was more for his head that, to get him thinking 'right, I'm back, ready.' Because he's been chomping at the bit, he's not one that likes being inside.

"Troy is another one who is chomping at the bit but I'm a little bit cautious with Troy. Pottsy has got a little niggle so we're cautious with him. We're just trying to wrap them up in cotton wool a little bit but I'm hoping by next week we can have a full fit squad to choose from.”

The FA Cup game was one earmarked by Lowe to see the return to action of Troy Parrott, the Tottenham loanee who has been out since October with a hamstring injury, although he was deemed not worth risking.

Lowe continued: “I was thinking of doing it for his head, I think it's important when you've had a long time out to try and give him a little boost, like we did with Robbie. Robbie is obviously a little bit closer than Troy and his injury was nothing like his, he just had a bit of muscle tightness, soreness and then had a week off being ill.

