The 14 best fan pictures from Preston North End's FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town

Preston North End were victorious on Saturday, securnig their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Huddersfield Town.

By Tom Sandells
51 minutes ago

An own goal and goals from Bambo Diaby and Alan Borwne have PNE a 3-1 win over the Terriers, avenging their defeat on Boxing Day.

PNE have now been drawn at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the next round, their reward for beating the Yorkshire side.

After picking up an important home win, here are our best fan pictures from the day...

1. 1

Preston North End's fans await the kick off

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

2. 2

Preston North End's fans await the kick off

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

3. 3

Preston North End's fans await the kick off

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

4. 4

Preston North End's fans await the kick off

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

