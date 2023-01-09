Everything Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said about links to Everton's Tom Cannon

The young striker has been linked with a move to PNE after they lost out in the race to sign Cameron Archer, who instead chose to go to Middlesbrough.

North End are in the market for at least one striker this month, depending on the fitness of Emil Riis who looks set to be out long term, although they will know for sure some time today it is expected.

Cannon, 19, has scored seven goals in 11 games for Everton’s U21s in the Premier League 2 but has also scored five in five in the Papa John’s Trophy. He has featured for the first team too, most recently on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

“Tom Cannon is a good player, of course he is,” Lowe said.

"People have seen me watching Tom Cannon but it's unfair to talk about a player when there are numerous players out there and he is not my player. But he's a fantastic talent and I'm sure there will be many other clubs interested in Tom Cannon. At this moment in time we can't really speak about it until we have something to tell you.”

On wanting a player this week: “That's the plan. The quicker we can get one in the better. As of this afternoon (Saturday), and tomorrow (Sunday), I'll be on the phone on Monday. The quicker we can get one in the better.

PNE were without in form striker Ched Evans on Saturday, a big loss as the Welshman has six goals in his last seven games.

His exclusions was more of a precaution and instead provided opportunities for Mikey O’Neill’s first start for the club but also some valuable minutes for Finlay Cross-Adair from the bench.

Lowe said: “He (Evans) came in this morning (Saturday) complaining of a tight muscle so there was no way I was going to risk him. We made the decision to take Kaedyn Kamara out of the youth team just before they kicked off and we left Ched out and gave Mikey a go.

