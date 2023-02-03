Preston North End swooped to sign Josh Onomah from Fulham on the final day of the transfer window. He will give them more competition for places in midfield.

The Lilywhites are back in action this weekend against Bristol City. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender attracted interest

Preston defender Matthew Olosunde attracted interest from two clubs late in January. However, he will be staying put at Deepdale until the summer.

The former Rotherham United man is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in late June. Boss Ryan Lowe has said, as per Lancashire Live: “We offered Matt a settlement, to give him the best possible chance of getting a club, or maybe going on trial somewhere. And there were one or two interested in him late.

“We were hoping for it, but Matt chose to not go anywhere and stay - which is his call. We don’t treat any players any differently and it was his call to stay - to try and fight for a place to get in the squad, let alone the team.”

Championship boss speaks out

French news outlet Foot Mercato reported earlier this week that Preston were keen on Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente. Nothing materialised in the end and fellow Championship side Hull City swooped in.

The Tigers weren’t able to get a deal over the line before the deadline on Wednesday. Their head coach Liam Rosenior has told BBC Humberside Sport: “We had a real interest in Konrad. He’s someone who came up late on our radar at the end of the transfer window which happens at times. He’s someone that we didn’t think would be available that became available.

