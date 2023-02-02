Preston North End boss knows he has stern test against experienced Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

North End welcome the Robins to Deepdale in search of revenge after conceding a 90th minute winner in the reverse game, losing 2-1.

City have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions and will come to PR1 with confidence.

Nigel Pearson is the man in charge of the Robins, an experienced manager with over 500 career games to his name.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe looks on during the reverse fixture at Bristol City

“I've always thought Bristol City are a fantastic football club and have some fantastic players,” Lowe said.

“Nigel Pearson is the old dog with a young managerial career going round, he's very intelligent and very astute and knows what he's doing. He's been there and done it. We won't take anything for granted.

"They're in good form but we're coming in off the back of a fantastic result away to Birmingham. and a decent performance against a top Premier League team .We've got to do that same as we've been doing and get our home form on track and have a real good go.

“We've got to do the same as what we've been doing and get our home form on track and give it a real good go. We'll pay Bristol City the respect they deserve but we've got to have a real good go.

"They're in good form, have made a couple of good players and have some good players. They've lost a good player but they've still got good players that can hurt you at any time.”

Only two teams in the league have worse home records than North End, despite the Lilywhites currently sitting just three points off the play-off places.

With questions being asked about North End in front of their own support, Lowe is drawing on experiences from earlier on this season to keep the faith that their fortunes will change.

He said: “I remember early on in the season when we weren't scoring but we were keeping clean sheets and people were saying what do you change to turn it around but I'm a firm believer that fate will work itself out.