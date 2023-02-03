Preston North End's predicted XI for Bristol City clash in the Championship

Preston North End get back to league action this weekend as they welcome Bristol City to Deepdale in the Championship.
North End face a tough test with the Robins venturing north, with the visitors losing just once in their last eight games.
But there are now different options for Ryan Lowe to choose from, especially with the late addition of Josh Onomah on deadline day, so how do we think he’ll line up his side?
Preston North End's Ryan Ledson (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal
Preston North End's Ryan Ledson (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal in their last league game
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. GK: Freddie Woodman
North End's no.1 goalkeeper and a near certainty to start should he be fit.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. CB: Jordan Storey
Ryan Lowe is still trying to find some consistent solidity at the back for North End with it being a little bit absent over recent weeks, getting back to his tried and tested with Jordan Storey on the right makes sense.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Liam Lindsay
Another one important in keeping the ball out earlier on this season, Liam Lindsay has made the central defender's spot his own.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth