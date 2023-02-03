Lowe added three new players to his squad this month, Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Josh Onomah, all arriving from Premier League sides.

The North End boss has said in the past that he is keen to sign players from the division above as he looks to push his squad on, although he does admit he is still relatively open minded.

He said: "There is always room for different types of players and different types of personnel, whatever that looks like. Whether it's a League One player, a Scottish Premiership player, whatever.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe at Deepdale

"I've always felt that they need to be better than what we've got n the building. If you look at our squad, there are a lot of technical players in the building that have played in the Championship for many years.

"For us to get someone who can compete with those types of players, we have to make sure they're good players.

"Whether that's coming from above or a bigger club or a better team, that have won more trophies and promotions than others, that's what we have to look at. If you look at the signings we've had, there's only really Dai Conrell who hasn't graced the Premier League out of the eight or nine signings that we've had.

"We wanted to make sure that the player and calibre that are coming to the football club are on par if not better than what we have.”

Onomah was the lastest acquisition for Lowe, on deadline day, and fans have already got excited over what the 25-year-old can do.

Clips of his previous exploits, such as a mazy run and finish against Cardiff City from his time at Fulham, have got supporters excited about his impact – although it might not be immediate.

Lowe said: “Someone sent me a video of his goals against Cardiff, so if he can replicate any of that then we'll be fine! We know Josh can add goals, we know he can definitely add assists, but what Josh will definitely bring to us is he's big and powerful, he's good on the ball.