Preston North End ended up signing Tom Cannon, Josh Onomah and Liam Delap last month. They also let Adam O’Reilly, Mikey O’Neill and Sean Maguire head out the exit door.

Ryan Lowe’s side are back in action this weekend against Bristol City at home. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Winger misses out on move

French news outlet Foot Mercato reported earlier this week that Preston were keen on Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente. The USA international, who spent seven years on the books of Barcelona, was also said to be on the radar of Dutch pair FC Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar.

However, it was fellow Championship side Hull City who swooped in for him on deadline day and tried to lure him to East Yorkshire before the close of play. However, the Tigers were left disappointed after the transfer fell through after it hit a ‘snag’ and they will target him again in the summer, as per Hull Live.

New boy speaks out

Onomah is excited for a new chapter in his career at Deepdale. The midfielder saw his game time dry up at Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League last term and he has been given the green light to leave permanently.