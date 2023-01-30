Preston North End receive transfer boost as attacker linked

Preston North End have until the end of the transfer window on Tuesday to bring in any more players to bolster their squad. The Lilywhites are currently 11th in the Championship and are two points off the play-offs.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend after losing 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder latest

Preston’s hopes of keeping hold of Ben Whiteman has received a boost with Fulham pursuing other targets in midfield. The former Doncaster Rovers man has been linked with a switch to Craven Cottage recently.

However, Marco Silva’s side are working on a deal to land Sheffield United star Sander Berge as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, as per 90min. They are also after Torino’s Sasa Lukic according to the Daily Mail.

Winger linked

Ryan Lowe’s side are reportedly interested in Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente, as reported by French news outlet Foot Mercato. Preston aren’t the only club in the frame though, with Dutch pair FC Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar also believed to be in the frame.