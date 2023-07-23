Preston North End boss excited by latest signing as Liverpool man arrives

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said he is looking forward to seeing how Layton Stewart develops during his time at Deepdale. The Lilywhites have swooped to land the attacker on a permanent basis from Liverpool.

The youngster has penned a three-year deal with the Lancashire outfit after being allowed to leave Anfield. He was given some minutes against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon as he looks to get up to speed with his new club.

Preston have brought him in to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season. The 20-year-old will provide more competition and depth at the top end of the pitch.

Lowe is pleased with the addition and has told the club website: “Layton’s a player I’ve monitored and known for many years at Liverpool and I’m really glad we’ve got him in on a permanent deal.

“It’s important to have one of our own and tied down to a long-term contract so we can really develop him and hopefully turn him into a top player.

“What I will say is we’ll take our time with him and build him up. He’ll need to get used to Championship football so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him from the outset, but we’re really excited to have him here.”

He added: “He’s a fox in the box and more importantly he’s a real goalscorer. He’ll learn loads here and we feel we can get him in the right areas to give him the chances we know he can put away.”

Preston’s new boy has been on the books at Liverpool for his whole career to date. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants and was a regular for them at various youth levels.