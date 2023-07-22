Preston fans will have exited Deepdale with a huge spring in their step after their team continued their pre-season preparations with an eye-catching 2-0 win against Aberdeen.

Ryan Lowe’s men went into their latest warm-up fixture on the back of consecutive defeats at Barrow and at home to Ipswich, but they clicked nicely into gear against the Dons with now just a fortnight to go until the Championship opener at Bristol City.

Post-match positives will be many as Aberdeen – who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last term and fielded a strong side – were second best pretty much throughout.

Barry Robson’s outfit scarcely had a sniff of goal, while PNE carved out a number of further opportunities to add to the two Mads Frokjaer converted.

The major plus for Lowe and the PNE faithful was the performance of recent capture from Odense, Frokjaer.

The big Dane bagged his goals in the first half to complement what was a hugely impressive effort before being replaced after an hour.

From front to back PNE looked more organised and cohesive than they did against Ipswich.

Centre-back pairing Liam Lindsay and Bambo Diaby were strong and commanding, while young guns Kian Taylor and Kian Best both look terrific prospects.

The PNE fans also got a first look at 20-year-old striker Layton Stewart, signed just hours before kick-off on a three-year deal from Liverpool.

He showed a few encouraging glimpses in front of goal during his half-hour cameo off the bench.

His movement in and around the box was good, and he came mighty close to marking his first appearance right at the death.

However, Dons’ ‘keeper Kelle Roos denied him by producing a superb save from 12 yards.

Ahead of kick-off there was an emotional and enthusiastic minute’s applause in remembrance of former PNE and Aberdeen boss Craig Brown, and that appeared to set the tone somewhat for what proved to be a terrific start from the hosts.

They struck after only seven minutes, with that man Frokjaer opening his PNE account in style in just his second outing.

Roaming menacingly just behind front two Will Keane and Ben Woodburn, he curled home exquisitely in off the post from 20 yards.

The noisy 1,000-strong travelling army from Aberdeen were stunned again ten minutes later when Frokjaer pounced again.

This time he drilled unerringly into the bottom corner, again from outside the box.

The Dane came mighty close to completing a treble before the break, but Roos produced a brilliant point-blank save.

There were chances to stretch the lead in amongst the multitude of substitutions in the second period, surely further whetting the appetites of the home fans inside the stadium.

The closest PNE went to notching a third, however, came when Jack MacKenzie almost sliced into his own net, before Stewart’s chance at the end.

PNE eventually saw the game out comfortably, and now head to Fleetwood on Tuesday night, before rounding off their pre-season schedule with Saturday’s trip to Stockport.

Perform like they did against Aberdeen, and Lowe will have plenty of food for thought in the run-up to the Ashton Gate clash on August 5.

Preston North End 2 [Frokjaer 7, 18]

Aberdeen 0