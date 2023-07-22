Preston North End published their retained list in mid-May following the end of the last Championship season. Ryan Lowe wasted no time in trimming down the size of his squad after the 2022/23 campaign ended.

The Lilywhites finished in 12th position in the end and were six points off the play-offs. They will be hoping to make another push for the top six next time around and have been busy recently bolstering their squad with four new faces coming through the entrance door at Deepdale so far. Here is a look at where Preston’s departed players this summer have gone so far...