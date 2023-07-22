News you can trust since 1886
Where the 13 players who have left Preston North End this summer have gone including Stoke City, FC United and Waterford - gallery

Preston North End cut ties with a few players earlier this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Preston North End published their retained list in mid-May following the end of the last Championship season. Ryan Lowe wasted no time in trimming down the size of his squad after the 2022/23 campaign ended.

The Lilywhites finished in 12th position in the end and were six points off the play-offs. They will be hoping to make another push for the top six next time around and have been busy recently bolstering their squad with four new faces coming through the entrance door at Deepdale so far. Here is a look at where Preston’s departed players this summer have gone so far...

He has been snapped up by fellow Championship side Stoke City.

1. Daniel Johnson

He has been snapped up by fellow Championship side Stoke City.

The former Fulham man remains a free agent.

2. Josh Onomah

The former Fulham man remains a free agent.

He is unattached and is weighing up his next move.

3. Matthew Olosunde

He is unattached and is weighing up his next move.

The wing-back is back at Manchester United.

4. Alvaro Fernandez (end of loan)

The wing-back is back at Manchester United.

