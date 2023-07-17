Preston North End have brought in four new faces so far this summer. Calvin Ramsey, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes and Will Keane have all arrived at Deepdale in this transfer window.

Ryan Lowe’s side take on Bristol City away on the opening day of the 2023/24 season. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Left-back latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have been linked with a swoop for Troyes left-back Yasser Larouci over recent times. However, he has now been snapped up by Premier League new boys Sheffield United instead and has linked up with the Blades on loan. He was on the books at Liverpool from 2017 to 2021 and made two first-team appearances during his time at Anfield.

Free agent update

Daniel Johnson, who cut ties with the Lilywhites at the end of last month when his contract expired, is heading to Stoke City according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 30-year-old, who is a Jamaica international with 16 caps to his name so far in his career, played for the Lancashire club from 2015 to 2023 and played 336 games in all competitions, chipping in with 57 goals. He rose up through the academy ranks at Aston Villa.

Lowe on squad

Lowe has confirmed that new signings Keane, Frøkjær-Jensen and potentially Holmes will get some minutes this week. Preston have pre-season friendlies coming up against Ipswich Town on Wednesday and Aberdeen on Saturday.

The manager has told the club website: “We’ve got to get these lads up to speed and they’ll get minutes next week. Then it’s about fighting for places and that’s the message going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad