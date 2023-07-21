Preston North End finished 12th in the Championship last season. The Lilywhites were six points off the play-offs in the end.

Ryan Lowe will be hoping to mount another push for the top six next term. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Lowe on transfers

Lowe has insisted that Preston are looking to bring in some more players before the start of the new campaign. He has said, as per LancashireLive: “We’d like a couple more done, but we are trying all the time. It’s tough at the minute; players are wanting to join but there are other circumstances stopping it, not on our behalf.

“That is a bit frustrating, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we need to do. We have got our targets and we’re still on with them. We know what we need and we’ve got to keep battling away to try and get them. We have got assurances that we will hopefully get them.”

Former goalkeeper on the move

Former Lilywhites goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been snapped up by Huddersfield Town on a free transfer after leaving Blackpool last month. The stopper, who is 32-years-old, was on the books at Deepdale from 2016 to 2020 and made 83 appearances in all competitions.

The Terriers’ boss Neil Warnock has told their website: “I’ve always looked at goalkeepers and asked, ‘can they win you points?’ I’ve always liked Chris, as he’s always made crucial saves when we’ve played against him. I think he’s a good character and I like the way that he conducts himself. He’s a good trainer too, and they’re the attributes that I think you need.”

New signings update

