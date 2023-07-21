Championship news: Southampton ace wanted, Ipswich Town and Norwich City land pair

Preston North End are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend. The Lilywhites face Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites will be looking to use the game to build up their fitness levels. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...

Ipswich Town bring in winger

Ipswich Town have brought in Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old, who has become the Tractor Boys’ fourth signing of the summer since their promotion from League One, has been allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. The Jamaica international has spent time on the books at Charlton Athletic and Arsenal in the past.

Norwich City sign youngster

Norwich City have snapped up highly-rated youngster Gabriel Forsyth from Hamilton Academical. The 16-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Carrow Road. He has told their club website: “It’s amazing to join such a big club. I’ve already started, so I’m excited to get started in the new season ahead. I’m an attacking player, playing in midfield. I like to score goals and create, and also take some set-pieces.”

Bristol City forward loaned out

Bristol City forward Seb Palmer-Houlden has been given the green light to link up with Newport County on loan. He has spent time away from Ashton Gate at Chippenham Town and Yeovil Town in the past. His contract at Ashton Gate expires in June 2024.

West Ham eye Southampton ace