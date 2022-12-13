PRESTON NORTH END ACADEMY PRODUCT ‘ALLOWED’ TO LEAVE

Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has signed League Two side Northampton Town - three months after leaving the Lancashire outfit.

Harrop joined Preston from Manchester United in 2017 and made 95 appearances, scoring 13 times. However, the 26-year-old’s game time at Deepdale decreased and he was sent out on loan spells to Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town before his contract was terminated in September.

After he was placed on the transfer list back in May, Harrop had been training with Burton Albion over the summer as he searched for a new club. The midfielder will now join up with The Cobblers as they look to earn promotion to the third tier - currently sitting third place in the league table.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

FORMER SUNDERLAND MANAGERIAL TARGET SACKED

Sunderland's former target Liam Manning has been sacked by MK Dons as they sit 23rd in League One. Sunderland were previously looking at appointing the 37-year-old before Tony Mowbray after they ended last season in the play-offs. (Alan Nixon)

LEAGUE TWO CLUB 'PREPARE' MOVE FOR HULL CITY TARGET

Mansfield Town are reportedly considering a move for Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman in January. Hull City, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient were all linked with the 30-year-old in the summer. (The News)

WATFORD STAR 'MISSES' TRAINING AMID EVERTON LINKS

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr reportedly missed training after he was due to return following the World Cup. His absence comes after it was revealed that Everton were eager to sign the Senegal international next month. (Watford Observer)

CARDIFF CITY 'YET' TO OPEN CONTRACT TALKS WITH DEFENDER

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has revealed he is yet to discuss a new contract with Steve Morrison, who is currently recovering from an ACL rupture and playing with the under-21s. The 31-year-old's contract with the club expired in the summer while he was still injured. (Wales Online)

BIRMINGHAM CITY LOANEE TO 'REMAIN' BEYOND JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW

Birmingham City's Hannibal has confirmed that he won't return to Manchester United next month and will see out the campaign at St. Andrew's, as he outlined his intentions with the Blues. He said: “For the rest of the season I want to go to the top six for the play-offs and I think that’s the objective of all the clubs and all the fans. We think about this but we need to think as well about the small details and get better as a team.” (Birmingham Live)

SCOTTISH DEFENDER 'TIPPED' TO MAKE ENGLAND SWITCH

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous looks set to leave the club after refusing to sign a new contract and has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Millwall and Stoke City. However, it has been reported that Hibs would prefer him to join a club 'down south' and so the 23-year-old could make a move to the Championship. (Football League World)

PRESTON NORTH END ACADEMY PRODUCT ‘ALLOWED’ TO LEAVE

Preston North End midfielder Adam O’Reilly has been given permission to look for a new club in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has made 34 appearances whilst on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic this term. (Irish Independent)

WATFORD BOSS 'REVEALS' WHERE HE WANTS TO STRENGTHEN

