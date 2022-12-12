Preston North End returned to action with a brilliant 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. The Lilywhites moved into the Championship’s top six after goals from Ben Woodburn, Ched Evans (2) and Ben Whiteman.

The victory in Lancashire was their fourth in five games and had been eager to get back to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 defeat in their previous game before the World Cup break. Ryan Lowe’s side now sit two points inside the play-off spots and seven points from the top two.

Next up will be a tough test against QPR at the weekend, with the London club’s new boss, Neil Critchley, featuring in his first match since his appointment as Michael Beale’s replacement. The 44-year-old left Blackpool to join Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff at Aston Villa in June.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

BURNLEY BID 'REJECTED' FOR BRAZILIAN DEFENDER

It has been reported that Burnley had a loan-to-buy offer for Cuiaba right-back Joao Lucas rejected in the summer, with the Clarets looking to offload Matt Lowton. The Brazilian has since joined Santos. (Sport Witness)

SHEFF UTD STAR 'NO LONGER' A TARGET FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool were previously eager to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, however they are no out of the race for his signature and a potential departure for the 24-year-old isn't imminent. The Blades will be desperate to keep hold of Berge. (Fabrizio Romano)

MILLWALL TO 'WIN' RACE FOR NON-LEAGUE STARLET

Millwall are reportedly poised to sign Metropolitan Police midfielder Josh Keeya. The midfielder trained with the club last month and has now been offered a permanent move to The Den. (Football League World)

HULL CITY 'FACE' COMPETITION FOR CRYSTAL PALACE STARLET

Swansea City are said to have joined Hull City in the race to sign Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei. The teenage forward joined the Eagles from Derby County in the summer but has only featured three times in the Premier League. (Alan Nixon)

EVERTON 'EYEING' £35M CHAMPIONSHIP STAR

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal international was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs in the summer. (The Mirror)

TURKISH CLUB 'TARGET' BRISTOL CITY STRIKER

Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, who is also a target for Crystal Palace, Celtic and Rangers. The Turkish club could look to sign the 22-year-old if they fail to snap up Vincent Aboubakar. (Bristol Live)

PRESTON ‘UNLIKELY’ TO SIGN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD

Preston North End are reportedly unlikely to sign Everton forward Tom Cannon in January as they wouldn’t be able to guarantee him game time. Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town could also be interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD 'KEEPING TABS' ON NON-LEAGUE STRIKER

