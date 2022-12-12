Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe outlines his side's injury concerns after win at Blackburn Rovers

Lowe had six first team players out for the game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but that did not stop his side from outperforming their hosts and going on to win 4-1 at Ewood Park.

Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Robbie Brady and Emil Riis were all missing from their last starting XI, with Sean Maguire also unavailable.

Thankfully, however, it seems they all may not be out for too long,

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates after the match

Lowe said: “Their manager actually said to me 'I'd seen the squad and a load of youngsters and I thought it might have been Covid or something'. I said 'I wish it was!'

"But no, they're all little injuries but injuries where you can't play. If it's a big, important game I probably would have had them all available because they would have all made themselves available but you know me, I'm always on the cautious side and we'll continue to be like that.

"We'll get them assessed this week. Some of the results may have come back now but our main priority is the game and the result for the group. We'll look at injuries next week and go from there.”

Greg Cunningham, Ben Whiteman, Alvaro Fernandez, Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson were all put into the starting XI against Rovers and showed that there is depth away from the usual suspects.

Lowe had complete faith in his squad going into the match and put his injury concerns to the back of his mind in the build up.

He said: “I got them all in, all of the lads travelled with us on the coach, every single player. I wanted to make sure they came and showed their support for the lads who were stepping in.

"That team has played before, I think that team beat Huddersfield so it's not like they've never played. Alvaro has played many games, Woody has come on in many games, DJ hasn't been in great form but today he was outstanding and he's made so many appearances.

"It's not like we have the four kids that we finished the game with all starting. We've still got good pros and top players that can start a game of football.

