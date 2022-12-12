Harrop left North End just before the end of the summer transfer window after he and the club agreed to a deal to terminate his contract early.

The 26-year-old made 95 appearances after moving to Deepdale in 2017, scoring 13 times. In recent season however Harrop had been on the periphery in PR1, with loans to Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town during his final few years with the club.

He had been training with Burton Albion in the summer in the hopes of finding a new club, before terminating his deal at North End, but couldn’t fit in with the position the Brewers were hoping to play him in.

Josh Harrop during a pre-season friendly for PNE

Now Harrop has signed for high-flying League Two outfit Northampton who are third in the table and five points clear of the play-off places.