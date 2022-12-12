Former Preston North End and Manchester United midfielder sings for League Two side
Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has signed a short term contract at League Two side Northampton Town.
Harrop left North End just before the end of the summer transfer window after he and the club agreed to a deal to terminate his contract early.
The 26-year-old made 95 appearances after moving to Deepdale in 2017, scoring 13 times. In recent season however Harrop had been on the periphery in PR1, with loans to Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town during his final few years with the club.
He had been training with Burton Albion in the summer in the hopes of finding a new club, before terminating his deal at North End, but couldn’t fit in with the position the Brewers were hoping to play him in.
Now Harrop has signed for high-flying League Two outfit Northampton who are third in the table and five points clear of the play-off places.
It is an opportunity for the former Red Devils starlet, who scored in his only game for United in a Premier League win over Crystal Palace, to revive his career after it had slowed down in previous seasons.