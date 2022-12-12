News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The most striking pictures from Preston North End's 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End got one over their local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as they won 4-1 at Ewood Park.

By Tom Sandells
5 hours ago

Ryan Lowe’s side were the better team throughout the game and thanks to goals from Ben Woodburn, two from Ched Evans and one from Ben Whiteman, they got a scoreline they deserved from the contest as it finished 4-1.

Here are out best picutres from the snowy game in East Lancashire.

Undefined: readMore

1. Setting the tone early

Ryan Ledson makes a slide tackle in the opening minutes of the game.

Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales

2. Woodburn gets it started

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn celebrates scoring against Blackburn Rovers.

Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales

3. Like a scene from a movie...

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman removes a flare from the pitch.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

4. The man that made it

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates Ched Evans’ first goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Blackburn RoversRyan LoweEast LancashireBen Whiteman