The most striking pictures from Preston North End's 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End got one over their local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as they won 4-1 at Ewood Park.
By Tom Sandells
5 hours ago
Ryan Lowe’s side were the better team throughout the game and thanks to goals from Ben Woodburn, two from Ched Evans and one from Ben Whiteman, they got a scoreline they deserved from the contest as it finished 4-1.
Here are out best picutres from the snowy game in East Lancashire.
