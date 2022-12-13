'This is a new Preston North End' - Ryan Lowe sends message over substitutes after Blackburn Rovers win

Lowe was forced into making five changes to his side, compared to their last game a month ago against Millwall, as he was without six in total due to injury.

Having half a dozen unavailable meant that his bench needed filling up and he looked to some of his younger stars to make up the numbers.

The Lilywhites were made to put a rotated side up against the third ranked team in the league, but the supporting cast did not disappoint, outplaying their hosts in a resounding win.

Preston North End’s Finlay Cross-Adair celebrates after the match with Jacob Slater, Lewis Coulton and Alvaro Fernandez

Lowe never had any doubts.

He said: “People had probably looked at the team and gone 'where do we win?'

"But I have belief in the group and what we're trying to do and how they're coached. I must say it was brilliant to get the four kids on the pitch because it just shows you're doing something right. I don't think that's happened for a while.

"This is a new Preston North End in what we're trying to do. We've had Sky Sports with us last week and they were given an insight into the training ground to see the work we do and how we do it.

"I'm open to letting people see that because I think it's important to show our fans what we're trying to do and what we're trying to achieve.

"To get four academy graduates onto the pitch in front of the Sky cameras was something special.”

Noah Mawene made his PNE debut, less than 24 hours after captaining the youth team to a 6-1 win in the FA Youth Cup, with Finlay Cross-Adair, Jacob Slater and Mikey O’Neill all getting minutes.

Lowe made a point of thinning out North End’s squad in the summer as he felt the club was carrying too many players that either were not contributing or were not able to due to the amount of players in front of them.

That meant that when he was without six from the last game, and Troy Parrott too who is still out long term, he looked to the youth team to make the step up.

He said: “You have to try and get them involved at some stage, those four kids are training with us most days. They see how we train and how we play.

"When you get illnesses or injuries, that's what they're for aren't they? We can't go and get any more players, if there are kids there that you think are good enough.

"Young Finlay is a mad Preston fan and so is his family. I said to him to go and make himself a hero where he can't walk around Preston of a Saturday night.

"He did well when he came on the pitch along with the rest of the lads. Credit where it's due.