PNE have signed two players in the summer transfer window so far

Preston North End have two new recruits in the building, with it three-and-a-half weeks until the opening clash against Sheffield United. Time is still on the Lilywhites’ side, but further additions are needed this summer and PNE are looking to make them. Midfield has been boosted by the arrivals of Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson - who come in to challenge the starting XI and fight for regular game time next season.

Now, additions in central defence are being targeted, as well as out wide. Competition down the right, for stalwart Brad Potts, could be brought in - while there is an obvious vacancy on the left flank, for someone to come in and play at wing-back. In the heart of defence, Greg Cunningham has moved on and Patrick Bauer is down the pecking order - there is also scope to freshen up the backline, two-and-a-half years into Ryan Lowe’s tenure.

No names have done the rounds in that regard, but Preston have been credited with interest in three wing backs. One of those is Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist, who broke on to the first team scene last season at Stamford Bridge - and actually played against PNE in the FA Cup. Gilchrist has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United, though the latter are reportedly looking to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United.

Gilchrist would be an exciting addition for Preston, undoubtedly. The loan capture of Alvaro Fernandez was a positive of the 2022/23 campaign and the Chelsea youngster would likely bring similar personality, and quality, to the table. Finding the right balance in a wing-back is clearly tough, but Gilchrist has the potential to thrive at both sides of the game. And, with the Blues reportedly open to a loan deal, it may be one to keep an eye on.

Another player who has been linked with North End - and other Championship clubs - is RWDM Molenbeek’s Ilay Camara. The Belgian is a natural right wing-back and can play off both sides, if needed. He is direct, fast and at the age of 21, an exciting addition to ponder. But, with a valuation of £1.5-2million and reported competition from Coventry City and Burnley, it may be a tough one to get over the line - if Preston are still pursuing him.

The third and final ‘wing back’ linked is Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows. PNE saw a bid rejected earlier this month, for last season’s Player of the Year in League One. Posh expect to lose the 21-year-old this summer. Burrows plays on the left and would slot straight into Preston’s team, however the latest word was that North End were exploring other options - given the London Road outfit’s price tag.

Of course, the Lilywhites kept their first two signings of the summer impressively under wraps; there will almost certainly be other wing-back targets, yet to make it into the media. But, none of the above trio are yet to leave their parent clubs and they fit the bill for what Ryan Lowe needs out wide.

While the hunt goes on for wing-backs, though, Preston’s midfield department is now well stocked. It would, therefore, be a surprise to see any further signings made in that position. Unless anyone were to move out, a move for Barnsley’s Adam Phillips or free agent Jack Cork - whom PNE have been linked with - would seem unlikely.