Preston North End are being linked with a swoop for free agent Jack Cork, following his release from Burnley.

Football Insider report that the 35-year-old is being eyed by the Lilywhites. He left the Clarets this summer after spending seven years at Turf Moor, in what was his second stint. Cork made four league appearances last season, racking up 27 minutes of game time.

In total, he has played 304 games in the Premier League and 222 in the second tier. Cork came through at Chelsea but never represented the first team. He went on to represent Southampton and Swansea City most notably, as well as Burnley, Coventry and Watford.

Midfield is an area being targeted by Preston this summer, following the exits of club captain Alan Browne - as well as Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh. A handful of players have been linked over the summer, including Barnsley’s Adam Phillips and Brighton’s Marc Leonard.

Speaking earlier this year, about his recruitment plans for the summer window, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: “The lads need guidance; we’ve got some fantastic leaders in there, but I just want a few more - so they can manage it themselves. We have not got a leadership group as such, but I want one.