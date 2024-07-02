Preston North End linked with swoop for ex-Burnley, Swansea City and Southampton man
Preston North End are being linked with a swoop for free agent Jack Cork, following his release from Burnley.
Football Insider report that the 35-year-old is being eyed by the Lilywhites. He left the Clarets this summer after spending seven years at Turf Moor, in what was his second stint. Cork made four league appearances last season, racking up 27 minutes of game time.
In total, he has played 304 games in the Premier League and 222 in the second tier. Cork came through at Chelsea but never represented the first team. He went on to represent Southampton and Swansea City most notably, as well as Burnley, Coventry and Watford.
Midfield is an area being targeted by Preston this summer, following the exits of club captain Alan Browne - as well as Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh. A handful of players have been linked over the summer, including Barnsley’s Adam Phillips and Brighton’s Marc Leonard.
Speaking earlier this year, about his recruitment plans for the summer window, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: “The lads need guidance; we’ve got some fantastic leaders in there, but I just want a few more - so they can manage it themselves. We have not got a leadership group as such, but I want one.
“We will recruit stronger and that’s down to me, to get players who can compete with each other. We have got a good, core group of players. Some will move on and some will stay, but I think we need to go that one step further next season - and add one or two more seniors and leaders, who can help the group when you do go through bad spells.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.