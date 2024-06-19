Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PNE are looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window

Preston North End are considering a move for RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara, the Lancashire Post understands.

The transfer window opened last Friday and Camara, 21, is believed to be one player PNE are looking at. The right wing-back was signed from Anderlecht last summer. He went on to score three goals and assist seven for the Belgian Pro League side.

Camara had played for Anderlecht’s ‘B’ team - RSCA Futures - in the 2022/23 campaign. He is an attack-minded, fast full back. Preston are understood to be keen on a permanent move, though a loan with option-to-buy has been suggested too amid initial talks.

The player would be appealed by a move to the Championship, though North End are not alone in being admirers. Camara - who could cost around £1.5-2million - is on the radar of at least two other clubs in the league, with Coventry City one of them.