Exclusive: Preston North End eye transfer move for 21-year-old Belgian wing-back
Preston North End are considering a move for RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara, the Lancashire Post understands.
The transfer window opened last Friday and Camara, 21, is believed to be one player PNE are looking at. The right wing-back was signed from Anderlecht last summer. He went on to score three goals and assist seven for the Belgian Pro League side.
Camara had played for Anderlecht’s ‘B’ team - RSCA Futures - in the 2022/23 campaign. He is an attack-minded, fast full back. Preston are understood to be keen on a permanent move, though a loan with option-to-buy has been suggested too amid initial talks.
The player would be appealed by a move to the Championship, though North End are not alone in being admirers. Camara - who could cost around £1.5-2million - is on the radar of at least two other clubs in the league, with Coventry City one of them.
PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Post this week that he expects the Lilywhites to make four or five signings this summer, should nobody depart. A centre-back and midfielder is on the list, along with a wide player - a void Camara would fill. He is under contract until 2026, with option.
