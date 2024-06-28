Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips | Getty Images

Preston North End have enquired about Adam Phillips’ availability at Barnsley.

The Lancashire Evening Post understands that North End have made contact with the League One outfit as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

The midfielder is contracted to the Oakwell outfit until 2026, with the club having the option of a further 12 months. He’s been with the Tykes since the summer of 2022, after arriving on a free transfer from Burnley.

Phillips made 44 league outings for his current employers last season as their promotion hopes were ended by Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals. A midfielder with a keen eye for goal, the Garstang-born ace registered 12 last season - including one in Barnsley’s 5-4 aggregate defeat to the Trotters in May. He also recorded six assists as he proved to be a real attacking force for the Oakwell outfit.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements as he bids to improve on last term’s 10th-placed Championship finish.

The Deepdale club are still waiting on a decision from captain Alan Browne regarding his future, with the Irishman’s contract set to expire on Sunday, In the meantime, PNE have been working on alternatives if the 29-year-old decides to end his 10-year stay.