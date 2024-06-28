Transfer latest: Preston North End make enquiries for Barnsley midfielder who joined on a free from Burnley

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
Barnsley midfielder Adam PhillipsBarnsley midfielder Adam Phillips
Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips | Getty Images
Preston North End have enquired about Adam Phillips’ availability at Barnsley.

The Lancashire Evening Post understands that North End have made contact with the League One outfit as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

The midfielder is contracted to the Oakwell outfit until 2026, with the club having the option of a further 12 months. He’s been with the Tykes since the summer of 2022, after arriving on a free transfer from Burnley.

Phillips made 44 league outings for his current employers last season as their promotion hopes were ended by Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals. A midfielder with a keen eye for goal, the Garstang-born ace registered 12 last season - including one in Barnsley’s 5-4 aggregate defeat to the Trotters in May. He also recorded six assists as he proved to be a real attacking force for the Oakwell outfit.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements as he bids to improve on last term’s 10th-placed Championship finish. 

The Deepdale club are still waiting on a decision from captain Alan Browne regarding his future, with the Irishman’s contract set to expire on Sunday, In the meantime, PNE have been working on alternatives if the 29-year-old decides to end his 10-year stay.

The club are yet to make any signings this summer ahead of their return to pre-season training on Monday.

